What Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and When Is It Celebrated? Biden Admits To Wrongdoings In The Past.

As Columbus Day weekend approaches, President Biden declared October 11 to be the first-ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Many campaigners have tried in recent years to get the festival renamed in light of Columbus’ heinous and terrible treatment of the indigenous people.

“We must never forget the decades of brutality, displacement, assimilation, and horror perpetrated against Native communities and Tribal Nations across our country,” Biden wrote.

Biden claims that the country was founded “on a promise of equality and opportunity for all people” and that, despite decades of development, the country has failed to live up to that promise, particularly in terms of Indigenous people’s rights and dignity. “Today, we honor Indigenous peoples’ tenacity and strength, as well as the immense beneficial effect they have had on every facet of American society,” Biden said.

The President also mentioned the great impact Italian Americans have had on society in the United States in a second proclamation acquired by The Associated Press, but took care to mention the carnage that Columbus and other explorers inflicted on Native Americans.

“Today, we also commemorate the tragic history of wrongs and crimes committed on Tribal Nations and Indigenous populations by many European explorers,” Biden remarked. “It is a mark of our nation’s grandeur that we do not seek to bury these shameful incidents of our past – that we confront them honestly, bring them to light, and do everything we can to address them.” Columbus was well-known for plundering, raping, and enslaving native peoples for the benefit of Spain. According to Laurence Bergreen’s book “Columbus: The Four Voyages,” Columbus was also responsible for many crimes, including threatening locals with death if they didn’t bring him enough gold (via Vox).

Following Columbus’ first journey, the population of Hispaniola plummeted. In 1492, Hispaniola had a population of roughly 300,000 people, but between 1494 and 1496, 100,000 people died, with half of them supposedly committing mass suicide. By 1548, Hispaniola’s population had plummeted to just 500 people.

Biden has ordered all flags on public buildings to be lowered to half-staff in recognition of Indigenous peoples across the country and their rich history.