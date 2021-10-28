What Is Fluvoxamine and How Does It Work? COVID-19 Hospitalization Risk Is Reduced by Using a Low-Cost Antidepressant, According to Research.

Fluvoxamine, a low-cost antidepressant used to treat depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, was found to reduce hospitalizations in COVID-19 high-risk people in a new study.

The report was published in the Lancet Global Health journal on Wednesday. From January to August, researchers looked at symptomatic persons with COVID-19 who were classified high-risk due to prior health issues in 11 Brazilian cities.

Around half of the nearly 1,500 people who took part in the trial were given a placebo, while the rest were given fluvoxamine. The participants were given the medications for ten days and then tracked for four weeks to determine who ended up in the hospital.

High-risk patients with COVID-19 who took 100 mg of fluvoxamine twice daily for 10 days, which is known to reduce inflammation, had a lesser requirement for hospitalization.

According to the findings, 11% of the fluvoxamine group and 16% of the placebo group were admitted to the hospital.

Researchers have already submitted their findings with the National Institutes of Health in the United States, which publishes treatment guidelines, and are hoping that the World Health Organization would endorse the medicine, which is already available in developing countries.

“If WHO recommends it, you will see it extensively adopted,” said Dr. Edward Mills, one of the study’s co-authors. “We’re hoping it will save a lot of lives.” The cost of treating COVID-19 with fluvoxamine for a 10-day treatment would be around $4. Treatment with Merck’s investigational antiviral would cost roughly $700, while antibody IV infusions would cost over $2,000.

Despite the fact that experts believed the antidepressant’s effectiveness was evident based on the study’s findings, there are still some gray areas.

For a firm response, more research is needed to see if the medicine could help lower-risk patients, what the ideal dosage is, and if the pill should be paired with other treatments.