What Is Betadine and How Does It Work? Why Are Some Anti-Vaxxers Taking Iodine To Avoid COVID?

To combat COVID-19, some anti-vaxxers have turned to an alternative medication known as povidone-iodine, which is commonly offered under the brand name Betadine.

According to the Rolling Stone, some people believe that Betadine, which is used as a vaginal douche and a disinfectant for cuts and scrapes, can prevent COVID-19, and they have begun gargling or using it as a nasal spray to avoid contracting the virus.

In hospitals, betadine is commonly used as a disinfectant. “If you’re in the ER and someone has a wound to sew up, you use it to clean with,” Kenneth Weinberg, an ER doctor in New York, told Rolling Stone.

While there are no studies supporting the use of iodine to treat COVID-19, a 2020 paper authored by a Bangladeshi plastic surgeon suggests that Betadine may be used to prevent the virus, according to the Independent.

Betadine, on the other hand, has concerning adverse effects when consumed and can be poisonous, despite the fact that it is intended to be a topical treatment.

The business addresses those who use the product as a COVID killer on the Betadine website.

“Betadine Antiseptic First Aid products have not been approved to treat coronavirus,” the business stated on its COVID-19 response page. Betadine Antiseptic First Aid products should only be applied to small cuts, scrapes, and burns to help prevent infection. Antiseptics containing betadine have not been shown to be beneficial in the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 or other viruses.”

According to Mount Sinai, side effects of swallowing Betadine or other iodine preparations include abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, fever, coughing, vomiting, shortness of breath, and delirium. Heart and renal failure can occur in more severe cases, according to the Poison Control Center.

Betadine does make an iodine gargle for sore throats, however it specifically states that it is not for COVID-19 prevention or ingestion.