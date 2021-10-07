What Impact Would a US Debt Default Have on National Security?

As President Joe Biden and members of Congress negotiate an agreement to avoid the US government from defaulting, military leaders warn that failure will jeopardize national security.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who previously served as a four-star general in Iraq, urged lawmakers to find a solution to ensure the “economic strength on which our national security rests.”Austin, who previously served as a four-star general in Iraq, detailed how a default would affect military service members, retirees, and their families in a statement released by the Pentagon on Wednesday. He warned that if the government defaults, he will lose any “power or ability” to ensure that members of the military community, including federal contractors who provide assistance, be paid on time or at all.

The Department of Defense now employs 2.91 million people, which does not include the number of military family members who get assistance. Additionally, according to Austin, the Pentagon pays or benefits 2.4 million retirees and 400,000 survivors.

These figures do not include the number of federal contractors who work for the Department of Defense. According to a study from the Governmental Accountability Office for the 2020 fiscal year, the Defense Department alone was responsible for $421.8 billion in government contracting out of a total of $665.1 billion. A government default would put payments on existing contracts in jeopardy.

“Our service soldiers and civilians in the Department of Defense keep their promises. Austin said, “My hope is that as a nation, we will come together to ensure that we honor our commitments to them without delay or inconvenience.”

Austin was also bolstered by his forefathers, who emphasized the importance of avoiding a default. Six living past defense secretaries sent a letter to leaders in both chambers of Congress, echoing Austin’s warnings and urging them to overcome partisanship to increase the debt ceiling.

“As former Defense Secretaries, we were always happy that Republicans and Democrats repeatedly came together to provide strong bipartisan support for bills that authorize and fund expenditures to maintain the world’s best military force,” the one-page letter said.

The letter stated, “It would be sad to enable partisanship to now deprive those important resources essential to preserving our national security.”

Finally, Austin and his predecessors stated that the consequences of a default would be more than only financial since.