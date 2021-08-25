What exactly is ISIS-K? A Taliban rival has threatened to pull the US out of Afghanistan.

The United States is already working in uncomfortably close proximity to the Taliban militant group as it works to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline.

While US officials and commanders keep one eye on their adversary of the last two decades, the other is nervously observing ISIS-Khorasan, a mutual opponent in the country.

CNN reported on Wednesday that US defense officials were concerned about a “very particular threat stream” from this group. The person said that they were acquainted with evidence indicating that militants are plotting strikes on Kabul’s international airport to take advantage of the confusion.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS-K) is a branch of the more well-known Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which scared the globe in the last decade with its violent rise during Syria’s civil war, cruel propaganda, and ability to inspire lone-wolf attacks in the West. This branch is called after Khorasan, a historic region that connects the Middle East with South and Central Asia.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington, D.C., this branch of ISIS originally appeared in 2015. Its ranks, like those of other ISIS offshoots, are made up of members from a variety of pre-existing militants from the region, as well as a mix of foreign fighters and leaders dispatched by the group’s leadership in Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan. Since its foundation, ISIS-K has carried out a slew of violent attacks, the majority of which have occurred in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

For US officials in Afghanistan, the threat posed by ISIS-K is nothing new. Between 2016 and 2018, US forces assassinated four of its leaders, including Hafiz Saeed Khan, the country’s founding emir. In Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province, ISIS-K was also the target of the US military’s first-ever deployment of its largest conventional ordinance, the GBU-43 “Mother of All Bombs” (MOAB), on a cave used by its fighters. After the strike, an Afghan government spokesman said that 94 insurgents were killed.

ISIS-K is not an ally of the Taliban. ISIS-K has attracted some former Taliban members into its ranks since its entry in Afghanistan, and its presence directly threatens their claim to Afghan leadership. ISIS-K, like its regional rivals, aims to exacerbate sectarian tensions in Afghanistan by targeting members of the Hazara Shiite minority. , according to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.