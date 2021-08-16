What Donald Trump Said About Withdrawing US Troops From Afghanistan in April.

Former President Donald Trump recently chastised Vice President Joe Biden’s administration for withdrawing from Afghanistan, a decision Trump had asked for in 2020 and again in mid-April.

On April 19, Trump praised President Joe Biden’s announcement of a timeline for troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it “great” and “fantastic.”

Trump even said that Biden’s plan to leave by September 11 was too late. Trump, on the other hand, has advocated for an even sooner exit.

Trump stated, “We can and should pull out earlier.”

“I planned to withdraw on May 1st,” Trump added, “and we should remain as close to that timeline as possible.”

April 19, 2021, Donald J. Trump:

“For two reasons, I wish Joe Biden would not use September 11 as the deadline for withdrawing our soldiers from Afghanistan. First and foremost, we may and should leave early. In reality, nineteen years is simply too much and far too long.” https://t.co/CTpuNmaghO

On June 26, 2021, Trump will say the following about Afghanistan:

“I began the procedure. All of the troops are returning home. They were unable to halt the process. It’s been plenty for 21 years. Don’t we agree? 21 years old. [The Biden administration] was powerless to stop the process. They wanted to stop, but it was difficult.”

Trump had labeled the Afghan war a “failure” during his campaign and promised to halt it.

Trump’s previous remarks contradicted those made in a statement delivered on Saturday.

“Instead of implementing the strategy our Administration left for him, [Biden] fled Afghanistan, putting our people and property at risk, and ensuring the Taliban would never take our Embassy or use it as a base for further assaults against America. “Facts on the ground will guide the withdrawal,” Trump added.

Trump even demanded that Biden “resign in disgrace” as a result of the decision.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee reversed its position on Trump’s comments about Afghanistan and Biden’s decision.

The RNC pulled a page from the 2020 campaign that reads: “Biden has a history of pushing for perpetual wars,” according to David Weigel of the Washington Post. “Trump has continued to lead in peace talks as he inked a historic peace accord with the Taliban in Afghanistan, which would put an end to America’s longest war,” it was also removed.