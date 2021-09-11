What Are the Prices of Super Bowl Ads? A Look At The Cost Of Commercials For The NFL’s Big Game

Commercials are frequently one of the most entertaining aspects of the Super Bowl, and the cost of airing them reflects this. Super Bowl commercials are becoming increasingly pricey, with firms spending well into the seven figures.

According to AdWeek, a 30-second Super Bowl ad cost $5.5 million for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. The price was actually lower than the previous year’s game, which cost $5.6 million for a 30-second commercial.

Some businesses paid extra for a 45-second or minute-long commercial, while others had 15-second commercials.

According to Sporting News, the cost of Super Bowl advertising topped $5 million in 2017. Since 1995, Super Bowl commercials have cost more than $1 million per year.

Super Bowl LV was a non-competitive affair, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Despite the presence of celebrities such as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, the game received its lowest television rating since 1969.

On CBS, nearly 92 million people tuned in to witness Super Bowl LV. It was the least-watched Super Bowl in 14 years, including those who watched it via streaming. It is without a doubt the most-watched television event of 2021.

NFL games were the top five most-watched TV shows in 2020.