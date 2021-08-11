Week 1 Start Times, Betting Odds, and How To Watch Every Game in the NFL Preseason Schedule 2021

The entire NFL has a game scheduled in the same week for the first time in almost seven months. In Week 1 of the 2021 preseason, all 30 clubs will compete over four days.

In the first week of the preseason, starters normally get limited playing time, and some key players may not play at all. Aaron Rodgers, the reigning MVP, is unlikely to participate until the regular season begins. As he heals from a shoulder injury, Dak Prescott could be out for a few weeks.

On NFL Network, half of the Week 1 preseason games will be televised live nationally. NFL Game Pass subscribers can watch live out-of-market preseason games as well as replays of each exhibition game.

The whole Week 1 preseason schedule, including national TV schedules, start times, and betting odds, is available below. OddsShark provided the point spreads.

Wednesday, August 12th

7:30 p.m., Washington Football Team (-2, 35) vs. New England Patriots NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

7:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Steelers (+1, 34.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles EDT

Friday, August 13th

7 p.m., Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons (PK, 38). EDT

7 p.m., Buffalo Bills (-2, 37) at Detroit Lions NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

10 p.m., Dallas Cowboys (+1.5, 39.5) vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, August 14th

1 p.m. EDT, NFL Network, Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 35.5) vs Chicago Bears

4 p.m., Denver Broncos (-2.5, 34.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

7 p.m., Cleveland Browns (+1.5, 37.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

7 p.m., New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 35.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens EDT

7:30 p.m., New York Jets (-1. 35) at New York Giants EDT

7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Bengals (+6, 34.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDT

Green Bay Packers (+3, 33.5) at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. EDT

8:30 p.m., Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5, 38) at San Francisco 49ers EDT

9 p.m. EDT, Seattle Seahawks (+1.5, 37.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

10 p.m., Los Angeles Chargers (-4, 34) vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, August 15th

1 p.m. EDT, NFL Network, Carolina Panthers (+1.5, 34.5) against Indianapolis Colts