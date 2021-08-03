Warriors reportedly interested in trading for a sharpshooter, while Stephen Curry’s contract is expected to be extended.

The Golden State Warriors are likely to strive to drastically improve their team in order to make another championship push next season. Through the draft and the start of free agency, no such trade has happened, though that could change this summer.

According to the newest reports, Golden State is in talks with one of the best shooters in the NBA. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Utah Jazz are considering dealing Joe Ingles to save money. According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, the Warriors are interested in getting Ingles if he becomes available.

Golden State possesses the necessary assets to pull off a major move. However, a deal between the Warriors and the Jazz seems unlikely, since Golden State would rather trade its recent lottery picks for an All-Star-caliber player.

Ingles averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the No. 1 seed Jazz during the 2020-21 season. The 33-year-old was second on the team in effective field-goal percentage and nailed 45.1 percent of his 3-pointers. In seven seasons, Ingles has only missed nine games.

“If Jazz forward Joe Ingles is available for trade, sources indicate the Warriors are interested — but there’s no good way to get him right now.”

pic.twitter.com/KBNzFCUOaJ (via @ThompsonScribe)

Joe Ingles is still available and would be an excellent fit for the Warriors. The problem is that getting him to San Francisco will require a really imaginative deal, which isn’t something the Dubs’ front office is used to.

The Warriors selected Jonathan Kumina and Moses Moody with the seventh and fourteenth picks in the draft, respectively. Golden State selected James Wiseman second overall in the 2020 draft.

In trade rumors, the Warriors have been linked to Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. Golden State is a leading contender to sign Bradley Beal if he becomes available, according to reports.

The Warriors could be one step away from having a championship-caliber squad after Stephen Curry finished third in the 2021 MVP contest. Curry and the Warriors are poised to strike an agreement this summer on a four-year, $215 million deal extension, according to insider Marc Stein.

Last season, Curry set a career high with 32.0 points per game while trying 21.7 shots per game. As the No. 8 seed in the West, the Warriors were eliminated in the second round of the play-in tournament.

Klay Thompson is expected to return to Golden State’s lineup after missing the previous two seasons due to injuries.