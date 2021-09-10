Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, filed a lawsuit in the United States, and Prince Andrew was served with it.

Virginia Giuffre, a long-time sexual abuse complainant of Prince Andrew, the Duke of Windsor and son of Queen Elizabeth, has been issued with a legal complaint.

Giuffre was a victim of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein, a discredited businessman, and Ghislaine Maxwell, a British-American socialite. She claims Prince Andrew abused her in New York, at a residence owned by Maxwell in London, and on Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, when she was 17 years old. Despite contrary images of the two together, the Prince and the royal family have denied any wrongdoing, and Andrew has denied knowing Giuffre.

On July 6, 2019, the FBI arrested Epstein at his New York City townhouse, where they discovered images of nude and semi-nude women, including some who seemed to be underage. They also discovered a cash safe, a fake passport, and a stockpile of valuables. Epstein was found dead in his cell on July 16 following an apparent suicide.

After Epstein’s arrest and suicide, Maxwell originally went into hiding. She was detained by the FBI in New Hampshire on July 2, 2020, and charged with eight federal felonies in New York, including enticing of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury. Maxwell has entered a not guilty plea, and her first trial is set for November 29, 2021.

According to Giuffre, who is now 38, her complaint was brought under the New York Child Victims Act in federal court in Manhattan. The London Metropolitan Police Department and the Royal Lodge’s Head of Security both acknowledged receipt of the lawsuit, according to the affidavit. According to David Boies, Giuffre’s lawyer, the Prince has gone to tremendous measures to avoid getting the summons and has avoided public appearances.

Since Epstein’s arrest, Andrew has not made any substantial public appearances. He was observed traveling to the Royal Lodge in Windsor, which he lives with his ex-fiancee Sarah Ferguson, and then to the royal family’s estate in Balmoral, Scotland, according to British tabloids.

The Prince initially stated that he would be willing to cooperate with the FBI and federal prosecutors, but the case’s former US Attorney publicly stated that Andrew had given “zero cooperation.”

On September 13, Giuffre’s case against Prince Andrew will have its first hearing in Manhattan.