Virgin Galactic responds when Richard Branson sells more shares.

Richard Branson has sold a larger portion of his Virgin Galactic space travel enterprise.

According to an SEC filing by Reuters, Branson sold 10.4 million shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) this week for a total of nearly $300 million at values ranging from $25.75 to $34.39 per share. The company’s stock declined more than 3% as a result of the transaction.

Shares were down 1.27 percent at 12:01 p.m. EST on Friday.

Between August 10 and 12, Branson sold almost 10 million shares. Following the latest sales, the multibillionaire now owns 46.3 million shares worth $1.2 billion. As of June, Branson’s Virgin investments were one of the largest shareholders in the space tourism industry, with a 22 percent interest.

According to a statement released by Virgin Group, Branson’s company “intends to use the proceeds from this sale to support its portfolio of global leisure, holiday, and travel businesses that are still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as supporting the development and growth of new existing businesses.”

Virgin Galactic’s largest single shareholder is still the Virgin Group.

According to CNBC, this is Branson’s third sale since taking Virgin Galactic public in 2019. His previous transactions netted him $504.5 million and $150.3 million in May 2020 and April 2021, respectively.

Through stock sales, Branson has recouped $950 million of his investment in the company.