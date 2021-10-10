VIDEO Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Skits: Watch Cold Open, Kim Kardashian Makes Fun of Kanye’s Divorce

“Saturday Night Live” began the evening by mocking the findings surrounding the Facebook Whistleblower testimony from earlier in the week.

The show included musical guest Hasley and was hosted by reality sensation Kim Kardashian.

Here are some of the best sketches from the second episode of Season 47 of “SNL.”

Opened in the cold

The classic NBC comedy sketch show’s opening routine ridiculed the Facebook congressional hearings and how senators examining the major tech firm were ignorant to the underlying concerns at hand.

Instead, Texas Senator Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) was more concerned with putting an end to false information about him on the platform, particularly from those who were criticizing him.

“Ted Cruz sucks isn’t actually misinformation — it’s just one person’s opinion,” Heidi Gardner, who played Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, explained.

Cruz said, “Well, more than one person’s opinion.”

While the former Republican presidential contender wondered if the dark web and Black Twitter were the same thing, he wasn’t the only politician with concerns. Many people needed explanation on various memes, and a couple of people made references to the Netflix show “Squid Game.” Pete Davidson played “Tom from MySpace” to remind everyone of the good old days when social media didn’t have “strange algorithm things.” Monologue in the Beginning Kardashian began her debut season as host of “SNL” by mocking a range of themes, including her sex video, Kanye West’s divorce, O.J. Simpson, and more.

The reality star remarked, “I married the best rapper of all time.” After six years of marriage, Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from West in February.

“A gifted, genuine genius who blessed me with four incredible children.” So, when I divorce him, you must understand that it all came down to his personality.” She also discussed her late father Robert Kardashian’s legal profession and acquaintance with Simpson, a former NFL star and actor who was accused of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

“My father was and continues to be such an influence and inspiration to me,” Kim Kardashian stated. “I credit him with truly opening up my eyes to racial injustice.”

“I met my first Black person as a result of him. Do you want to take an attempt at guessing who it was?” “I know it’s strange to recall the first Black person you met,” she said, “but O.J. leaves a mark.” Several, even! Or. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.