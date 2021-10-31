VIDEO Donald and Melania Trump Watch the World Series and Perform the Controversial “Tomahawk Chop.”

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump attended Game 4 of the World Series, where he joined some Atlanta Braves fans in the infamous “Tomahawk chop.”

At Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves were playing the Houston Astros when Trump and his wife, Melania, followed the throng and parked in the “chop.” The provocative gesture has been slammed as racist against indigenous people.

Trump praised Randy Levine, the president of the New York Yankees, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for inviting him to the World Series in a brief message released ahead of the game.

Trump, on the other hand, requested to attend the game, according to Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk. “He called MLB and expressed interest in attending the game,” McGuirk added. “We were taken aback. ‘Of course, we agreed.’ Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was pictured with the Trumps in an open-air suit.

Trump’s appearance comes months after the former president called for a boycott after the MLB canceled the 2021 All-Star game in Atlanta due to Georgia’s stricter voting laws.

Trump stated at the time, “Boycott baseball and all of the woke corporations that are meddling with Free and Fair Elections.”

“Baseball is already losing a lot of fans, and now they’re leaving Atlanta with their All-Star Game because of the Radical Left Democrats.”

Following the 2020 election, Trump contested the results and famously informed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he needed to find the votes to win the state.

Georgia voted for a Democratic candidate for the first time since 1992, and Trump was defeated by less than 12,000 votes. Joe Biden received 49.5 percent of the vote in the state, while Donald Trump received 49.2 percent.