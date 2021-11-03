US Economy: The Federal Reserve Starts Asset Tapering But Leaves Interest Rates Unaffected.

The Federal Reserve stated on Wednesday that it will start lowering its monthly asset purchases this month, a move that markets had been anticipating.

The central bank said in a statement describing the outcomes of its two-day meeting that the United States has made progress in expanding vaccines, lowering COVID-19 cases, and showing signs that economic activity is returning to normal. In response to these findings, the Federal Reserve announced that it will begin reducing its multibillion-dollar asset programs.

The Federal Reserve announced this month that it will initially limit its purchases of US Treasuries to $70 billion and agency mortgage-backed securities to $10 billion. It expects Treasury purchases to drop to $60 billion in December, while other securities will drop by $5 billion.

It explained that it is taking this cautious approach to provide itself breathing room in case new threats surface that necessitate immediate response.

“The Committee believes that such decreases in the rate of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month,” the Fed said in a statement. “However, the Committee is prepared to alter the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook.”

Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials had been hinting for months that the central bank would start cutting its asset purchases as the economy improved. Despite troubling job data in recent months and the Delta variant’s spread continuing, the central bank seemed unfazed in its opinion that the moment was opportune to let off the gas pedal.

Officials at the Federal Reserve said they don’t see a need to raise interest rates from their present accommodative level. The Fed had made it clear in their forecasts, as they had in their remarks prior to the taper decision, that a hike in benchmark interest rates would not be coming anytime soon.

Powell was asked whether the Fed will be obliged to raise rates next year during a press conference following the announcement. Powell declined to make a projection, instead pointing to the job market’s ongoing weakness and stating that the Fed intends to keep its taper timeline and interest rate policy flexible.

Powell told reporters, “We try to focus on what we can manage.” “We have to be humble about our understanding of the economy.” It was also obvious that rising prices was still seen as temporary and as a result of pandemic-related earthquakes that caused supply chain bottlenecks. The Personal. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.