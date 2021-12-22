Upper Six – Daki. ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ Season 2, Episode 4 Synopsis:

Warabihime Oiran is a demon, and she believes Zenitsu is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, not a commoner. Meanwhile, Tanjiro can detect the presence of a demon in Episode 4 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.” “Tonight” is the title of the new episode. The narrative and spoiler stills for Episode 4 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” have been revealed on the official website. According to the spoilers, Warabihime Oiran is the Upper Six monster Daki. When she first sees Zenitsu, she notices that he lacks the talents of a Hashira.

Warabihime is excitedly awaiting the arrival of her girls, who will bring her all of the Demon Slayer corps members so she can slaughter and consume them all.

“Inosuke rushes into Makio’s chamber, which he discovers to be empty but for the presence of a demon. Despite his best efforts, he only manages to catch the demon by a hair’s breadth. Meanwhile, Zenitsu investigates the source of the young girl’s sobs to Kyogoku House, where he confronts an oiran who he believes is a demon. Upper Six, Daki, is the demon who lives in the Entertainment District as Warabihime Oiran.” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” Episode 4 has an official summary.

During the Edo era in Yoshiwara, an attendant confronted an Oiran in the previous episode of the anime. She claimed that there had been multiple disappearances in the residence since she started working there.

The attendant entered her room, and after a short time, only the Oiran remained, implying that the latter had murdered her.

Makio was being questioned by a demon in the Ogimoto House. Inosuke decided to investigate after sensing something unusual.

Natsuki Hanae portrays Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito portrays Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono portrays Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi portrays Tengen Uzui, Miyuki Sawashiro portrays Denki (Upper Six), Shizuka Ishigami portrays Mak

Episode 4 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” will premiere on Sunday. Crunchyroll and Funimation will broadcast the episode.