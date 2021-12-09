Updates on NBA Trade Rumors including Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, and Ben Simmons.

The NBA season in 2021-22 is more than a third of the way through, and it’s been 11 months since a true superstar has been traded. Given the amount of player movement in the league each year, that streak isn’t likely to last much longer.

Damian Lillard can’t seem to get away from rumors that he’ll leave Portland, no matter how hard he tries. Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has been rumored to be the next superstar to be sold for quite some time. The rift between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers isn’t going to be healed any time soon.

In the foreseeable future, which All-Star is most likely to be traded?

If you ask Lillard, he’ll tell you it’s not him. The Trail Blazers’ star has maintained his desire to remain in Portland.

Lillard told reporters Wednesday, “I’m not looking for a trade.” “I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to say it.” Dame is certain that he does not want to be traded from Portland and that he wants to contribute to the team’s success. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jtzFQoREAAI Lillard has denied during the offseason that he would try to push his way onto another team. The Athletic reported after the Blazers fired general manager Neil Olshey that the team denied Lillard’s request to make big roster changes, generating fresh doubts about his NBA future.

Lillard is battling with an abdominal injury and is having one of his worst seasons in the NBA. With the Blazers no longer in the playoff race, it’s possible that Portland’s next general manager may try to trade Lillard, even if the point guard isn’t ready to depart. Some potential candidates for Portland’s general manager position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, would be more interested in the job if ownership permitted them to pursue trades for Lillard “sooner rather than later.” According to The Athletic, Lillard would prefer to play with Simmons. According to reports, Portland and Philadelphia explored trading C.J. McCollum to the 76ers, but the two sides were at odds about draft compensation to be included in the deal.

Since the offseason, Philadelphia has been trying to trade Simmons, but no one has been prepared to reach its high asking price. The 76ers don’t appear to be willing to lower their demands considerably in trade talks involving Simmons, and there’s little indication that the 25-year-old will return to the team anytime soon.

Philadelphia has gone 14-11 without Simmons for the entire season.