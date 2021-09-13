Update on Tropical Storm Nicholas: Texas and Louisiana may experience hurricane-like conditions.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is anticipated to make landfall in Texas on Monday, wreaking even more havoc on the Gulf Coast. Just two weeks after Hurricane Ida blasted through the region, the area is bracing for torrential rainfall, powerful gusts, and storm surges.

From Port Aransas to Freeport, a hurricane watch is in force for a region of Texas’ central coast. When Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall on Monday, it could intensify into a hurricane as it makes its way over Texas and Louisiana.

“Strengthening is expected today, and Nicholas might become a hurricane as it approaches the northwest Gulf Coast,” said Eric Blake, a senior specialist with the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Warning As early as Monday afternoon, Hurricane Nicholas may bring hurricane-like conditions to the area. As it travels over land, the storm is likely to diminish during Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, before circumstances improve in Texas, cities such as Houston could receive eight to twelve inches of rain, with adjacent areas receiving up to 24 inches. Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a warning to people of Texas to remain watchful in the face of the storm.

In a statement, Abbott added, “We urge you to listen to local weather advisories and heed local cautions from local officials.” “Avoid high water and the effects of floods if at all possible. Also, stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Louisiana has declared a state of emergency after Hurricane Ida struck the state on Aug. 29, knocking out electricity to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses.

Nicholas is the 14th hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane Season in 2021. An average season has fourteen storms, however they don’t generally form until approximately November 18.

Only four previous years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by September 12th. The once-in-a-lifetime event occurred four times in the last two decades, in 2005, 2011, 2012, and 2020.