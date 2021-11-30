Update on the Michigan School Shooting: A gunman has been apprehended after three students were killed and eight more were injured.

A 15-year-old gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, some 30 miles north of Detroit, on Tuesday, killing three classmates and injuring eight more.

A 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old male were among the three classmates slain.

Two of the eight injured were receiving surgery, while the remaining six were in stable condition.

According to the New York Times, the shooting lasted around five minutes.

The gunman, a sophomore at the school, was apprehended on campus. The gunman’s semi-automatic handgun, as well as multiple clips, were seized by police.

“We believe he was acting on his own. There are no additional shooters or gunmen in the area. We don’t believe he plotted this with anyone else, but we’ll be checking social media and speaking with students to see if he did “Michael G. McCabe, the undersheriff, stated.

At 12:51 p.m. ET, the first 911 call was received.

Over 100 cops and 60 ambulances were dispatched to the location.

“My heart hurts for the Oxford High School students, teachers, staff, and families. In a statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stated, “The loss of numerous students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrible.”

