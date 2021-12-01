Update on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial: A woman claims that Epstein forced her to meet Donald Trump when she was a teenager.

Jeffrey Epstein invited Ghislaine Maxwell to see Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when she was 14 years old, according to the first complainant to testify at her criminal trial.

When she met Trump at his club, the woman, who asked to remain anonymous and identified herself only as “Jane,” did not accuse him of any inappropriate behavior. During her cross-examination, she also didn’t say exactly what happened when she was brought to meet him.

NBC News aired footage of Trump and Epstein together in 1992 at Mar-a-Lago in 2019. Despite declaring in 2019 that he was “not a fan of his,” Trump referred to Epstein as a “terrific man” in a 2002 interview with New York magazine. Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein confidante, is charged with six counts in federal court for allegedly facilitating the sexual abuse of youngsters. She has entered a not guilty plea.

Maxwell’s siblings filed a complaint with the United Nations, expressing their dissatisfaction with the judge’s reluctance to give her release.

Her lawyers stated, “Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein.” “Ms. Maxwell vehemently denies the claims, intends to defend herself, and is entitled to the benefit of the doubt.”