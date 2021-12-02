Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Over $4 Million in New Money Is Available, Here’s How To Get It.

Some Americans will be $500 richer as a result of stimulus monies at some point in the new year, but only if they match certain conditions and live in one specific US city.

Residents in St. Louis, Missouri, will be able to receive a $500 stimulus check from the city beginning Dec. 18 as money from the American Rescue Plan are distributed, according to KSDK 5, a local NBC affiliate station. The city will distribute a total of $4,650,000 to citizens, with a total of 9,300 cash payments anticipated.

Those interested in applying can do so starting Dec. 18 through a portal on the city’s website, but they must have confirmation that they match specific eligibility standards. Proof of residency in St. Louis, income qualifying standards that demonstrate they earn at or below 80% of the area median income, and proof they lost income because to the COVID-19 epidemic are among them. Reduced hours, job loss, funeral expenditures, or treatment costs for someone who was sick can all result in a loss of income.

Those seeking to fulfill the income qualifying requirements must earn less than $47,550 for a one-person household and more than $89,650 for a family of eight.

Residents of St. Louis aren’t the only ones who will be getting some additional cash in the new year or before the end of 2021. California residents are still receiving payments of up to $1,100 as part of the Golden State Stimulus checks, while Illinois residents are waiting to see if they would receive $200 stimulus checks, as requested by state officials.

Additionally, parents receiving the expanded Child Tax Credits will see the final payment of six deposited in their accounts on Dec. 15, and those who were eligible for the credit but did not receive earlier payments due to failure to file a tax return will receive a lump sum payment of between $1,500 and $1,800 per child.