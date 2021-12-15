Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: New Funds Are Due This Week, and Here’s Who Gets $1,000 Or More.

The vast majority of Americans will not receive any sort of stimulus check money before the end of the year, but a select minority will receive fresh dollars shortly before Christmas.

The sums vary depending on whether compensation are coming for employees in specific fields, parents, or students, and while they aren’t direct Economic Impact Statements, they are money being distributed as part of COVID-19 Pandemic safeguards and economic reforms.

Parents who receive the Expanded Child Tax Credit have received the final payment for 2021, which is $300 per child under the age of six and $250 every child aged six to seventeen. If additional parents never received the first half of the credit because they didn’t file a tax return, they will receive the full first half of the credit in a large lump amount, ranging from $1500-$1800 per child depending on age. Payments will begin in January if the Build Back Better Plan is ratified by Congress before the end of the year. Furthermore, the second half of the credit will be paid on tax returns filed for the year 2021.

Furthermore, citizens in certain places, such as California and St. Louis, Missouri, are receiving payouts as a result of money paid out by their towns or states from their own stimulus discretionary funds. By the end of the year, or early in 2022, those monies, some of which have already been disbursed, should be fully funded.

In some areas, those who return to work will also receive a $2,000 bonus check. According to The New York Post, Arizona and Kentucky both started programs with those ideas earlier this year, and they are still in existence, indicating that monies may still be available.

Students will also be receiving financial assistance. Those who asked for additional funding through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund may receive a range of monies from their university, ranging from $1,000 to $6,300 in some situations. Students at Georgia’s Morehouse School of Medicine will receive the $6,300 payouts, while students at Penn State, Duke University, and the University of Rhode Island would receive payments ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

This comes as a petition requesting recurring stimulus payments for Americans continues to approach its target of three million signatures