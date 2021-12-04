Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: More Stimulus Money Is Coming, and Here’s Who Gets Surprise Funds

For some Americans who have been concerned about rising costs owing to inflation, which has coincided with the termination of practically all federal funding from the COVID-19 epidemic, 2021 will conclude on a more positive financial note. While the federal government will not be issuing a fourth batch of stimulus checks, some people will still be eligible for more funds before the year ends.

In addition to the continuing Expanded Child Tax Credit payments, which some may receive in the form of a lump sum of $1,800 on Dec. 15, other Americans may begin receiving additional payments this month as a result of the Internal Revenue Service’s “Plus-up” payments. Two elements, according to the IRS website, will come into play that may qualify people for new cash.

“We’re sending additional or plus-up payments to persons who have already received a third Economic Impact Payment based on a 2019 tax return or information from SSA, RRB, or VA, or who may be eligible for a plus-up payment based on their 2020 tax return,” according to the website.

Plus-Up payments are intended to assist persons who got stimulus funds based on a 2019 tax return but had a lesser income while submitting their 2020 taxes. The Plus-Up payments are intended to help cover the gap between the two tax returns. Payments will continue to be given out through December 31, according to WBFF, a Fox affiliate in Baltimore.

However, those aren’t the only payments that will be made; other states are planning to send out further aid before the end of the year. Citizens in California are still receiving payouts as part of the Golden State Stimulus, while Illinois residents may receive a $200 check pending approval of a stimulus-funding package by the state legislature.

In addition, more than $4 million in stimulus funding will be distributed to residents of St. Louis, who can apply for a $500 check beginning Dec. 18.