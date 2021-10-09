Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Despite disappointing job numbers, the Biden Administration is refusing to make more payments.

The September jobs report was significantly less thrilling than many had hoped, revealing that only 194,000 new jobs were added out of a total of 500,000 newly predicted jobs. Regardless of this setback to the Biden Administration’s generally improved economic recovery estimates from the Pandemic, Americans should not expect any additional financial aid in the shape of new unemployment benefits or a fourth federal stimulus cheque.

Despite the disappointing results, unemployment dropped from 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent, which was better than the projected 5.1 percent. As a result, the administration has no plans to reinstate any of the government’s long-since-expired economic assistance programs. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Business Insider that eliminating the $300 weekly unemployment benefits had little influence on getting people back to work, and that the expanded benefits were no longer needed given the state of the economy.

“I think we’re on the right track,” he remarked. “The unemployment compensation was created because tens of millions of Americans were laid off overnight at the start.” “There were still significant unemployment rates and a need to support people because there really hadn’t been a route ahead when the president filed the American Rescue Plan at the start of his presidency,” Walsh noted. “The previous government lacked an economic recovery plan and a strategy for putting Americans back to work. And Vice President Joe Biden made it very plain.” In addition to unemployment benefits, stimulus checks are unlikely to be considered, despite mounting calls for some form of economic relief. Studies show that previous stimulus checks not only reduced supplemental poverty rates from 11.8 percent to 9.1 percent, but also reduced financial instability by 43 percent and household food shortages by 42 percent.

While federal payments may not be forthcoming, local government contributions continue to be a factor. The most recent initiatives to be proposed are in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, where needy families might receive $500 each month for three years. County executive Laura Curran of Nassau County, New York, recently signed into law a plan that would provide a $375 payment to citizens earning up to $168,900 per year who get Enhanced STAR or have limited incomes, disabilities, or senior citizen property tax exemptions.