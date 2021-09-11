Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Certain groups may be eligible for new direct payments.

Despite the fact that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Americans’ wallets are still being felt across the country, pleas for a fourth stimulus check from the government have gone ignored due to the economy’s growth. Senior citizens, on the other hand, may find themselves unexpectedly qualified for another check after all.

According to CNBC, estimates from the Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior organization, reveal that Social Security cost-of-living adjustments could rise by 6.2 percent in 2022, which, along with other rising prices, could be a problem for certain elderly Americans. Low-income seniors, in particular, are concerned that changes to their Medicare expenditures, food benefits, and rental subsidies will make things much more difficult financially.

The Senior Citizens League is already preparing a petition to Congress requesting a fourth stimulus payment. They do, however, want the $1,400 payouts to be limited to senior persons. The group intends to lobby for payments aimed mostly at low-to-middle-income seniors in order to provide them with additional non-taxable income, which could help cushion the impact of greater expenditures if they are moved into a higher tax bracket.

The organization sent emails to supporters advising them of their plans to petition for the payments, and half of the answers detailed ways that seniors in support of the plan were already trying to cut expenditures.

The Senior Citizens League’s Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy specialist, told CNBC, “We’ve really hit a nerve with that first email.” “There was an outpouring of support for the concept right away.”

Support for stimulus checks, whether for seniors or not, isn’t unusual, with prior polls indicating a large majority of Americans favoring either an additional payment or recurring monthly payments. Since it was originally placed online, a petition calling for $2000 monthly payouts to Americans if specific economic benchmarks are met has gathered more than 2.8 million signatures.

Many have speculated that another payment could be on the way as a result of the Delta Variant’s rise in new COVID-19 infections, while the government has not argued for new payments as a result of the variant. Despite the fact that the federal government does not appear to be planning a new check, numerous states have announced additional payouts for eligible residents.