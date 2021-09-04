Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Biden Claims ‘Historic Momentum’ For Economic Aid.

Although a stimulus check may not be in the works for all Americans, the present administration is focused on funding other initiatives and projects to help individuals who are still suffering as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

President Joe Biden expressed optimism that Congress will do what is necessary to help the economy continue to recover, despite facing unexpected opposition within his own party on his $3.5 trillion spending plan.

According to Fox News, Biden said, “The second thing that has to happen in September is for the Congress, the House and Senate, to finish passing my economic strategy so that we can keep up the historic momentum we’ve been generating.” “It’s about making a long-term investment in America’s future. It’s not about providing short-term stimulus. That is not what we are discussing. We’re talking about long-term prosperity here. Millions of well-paying jobs for industrious Americans are being created. It’s all about getting rid of bottlenecks in our economy and lowering long-term price pressures.”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) has stated that he will not support for the budget bill because it contains too much money. Biden reaffirmed his remarks on the law, dubbed the American Families Plan, benefiting the country. The idea is anticipated to boost the economy by providing free pre-kindergarten and community college, as well as perhaps extending the Expanded Child Tax Credit until 2025. He has stated that it will be funded by boosting taxes on the wealthy rather than the middle class.

If implemented, the idea will help extend the Child Tax Credit for another four years, offering families $300 per month for children under the age of six and $250 per month for children aged six to seventeen. Despite mounting calls from Americans for a second stimulus payment, it would not include one, especially when the Delta Variant causes an increase in cases and raises new concerns about COVID-19’s economic impact.

While the federal government has no plans to issue another batch of direct payment stimulus cheques at this time, residents in several states are currently eligible for state-level assistance. California is one of the states getting such assistance, with people receiving a Golden State stimulus check.