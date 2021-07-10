Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Americans may not want further funds for this reason.

After receiving aid during the COVID-19 Pandemic, more than 2.5 million Americans have stated that they are eager for further stimulus cheques from the government. However, as many people prepare to start getting additional funds, others are finding that they may wish to delay receiving direct payments.

While direct checks to all Americans in a fourth round of payments are still off the table, and are likely to remain so for some time, many households will soon see an influx of money starting on July 15, thanks to the Expanded Child Tax Credit, which will pay out $300 per child under the age of six and $250 per child aged six to seventeen to millions of families on a monthly basis through December. Additionally, when those families file their 2021 taxes next year, they will receive additional credits, providing them with a financial boost. However, there are some persons who may not be eligible for the new payments.

Those who may experience a gain in income for the 2021 tax return year may wish to opt-out of payments, according to WBFF, a Fox station, because it could result in them owing the Internal Revenue Service later. If you are a single filer with an income of $75,000 or less, or married with an income of $150,000 or less, you are eligible for the credits if you filed your taxes in 2019 or 2020. However, if their income rises, the IRS may be able to infer that the money was not needed and may want its return.

Furthermore, some families are encouraged to consider opting out of the advanced payment credit, even if they are eligible. Families will receive $3,600 per child in total, with $1,800 paid upfront and the rest given in monthly installments. Those who prefer to get the money in one lump sum in 2022, or who believe they will be hit with a large tax bill, may wish to postpone their payments in order to balance future expenses.

While it may be a good idea for some to delay collecting child tax credits, this hasn't stopped many people from requesting other forms of assistance. The popularity of a Change.org petition advocating for automatic $2,000 payments to eligible Americans if specific economic milestones are fulfilled has grown, and many people have been pleased by how stimulus payments have been implemented.