Update on the Coronavirus: Fully vaccinated Amazon employees are no longer required to wear masks.

Starting on Tuesday, Amazon will no longer require employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks unless required by state or local legislation, according to CNBC.

“Vaccines are widely available throughout the United States, and vaccination rates continue to improve, allowing us to return to our former mask policy,” the company wrote in a memo to staff.

In places where there are no regulations, Amazon will no longer demand fully vaccinated warehouse employees to wear masks at work. https://t.co/uRsQBoLZX0 According to Amazon, all COVID-related safety procedures and standards from medical professionals and health agencies will continue to be enforced. Two weeks after receiving their second dosage of the vaccine, employees are deemed completely vaccinated and can submit proof of vaccination.

The announcement comes two months after the corporation chose to entice employees to receive the vaccine by offering them the chance to win $500,000 or $100,000 in cash, as well as other rewards like cars and vacations.

From September to October 21, a total of $18 million in prizes was awarded. Companies including American Airlines, Amtrak, Kroger, and McDonald’s gave vaccination incentives to their employees.