Update on the Chip Shortage: Automakers are expected to lose a staggering $210 billion in revenue in 2021 as a result of the shortage.

With automakers forecasting that the semiconductor chip shortage would last for years, a new analysis from global consulting firm AlixPartners forecasts that the global auto industry’s revenue losses this year might total $210 billion.

In May, Alix Partners predicted a $110 billion revenue loss for the global auto sector, up from a $60.6 billion loss in late January. Both figures have since been revised as the chip shortage has deteriorated.

The problem is exacerbated by a production loss of 7.7 million vehicles in 2021, up from 3.9 million in May, which the company blames on COVID lockdowns in Malaysia and “exacerbated” problems elsewhere.

“Chips are only one of a myriad of unprecedented challenges the sector is facing—including anything from resin and steel shortages to labor constraints,” Mark Wakefield, global co-leader of AlixPartners’ automotive and industrial group, said in a statement.

“Automakers and suppliers have no margin for error right now; they must calculate every choice and ensure they are only pursuing the finest options.”

Automobile manufacturers have been dealing with a shortage of chips, which has resulted in production delays, factory closures, and car delays. Some automakers have gone so far as to produce automobiles without chips, while others have cautioned that the problem would only get worse when more electric vehicles – which have more chips – hit the road.

“Virtually any shortfall or production stoppage in any region of the world has an impact on enterprises all over the world, and the effects are now compounded owing to all of the other shortages,” said Dan Hearsch, managing director of AlixPartners’ automotive and industrial practice.

“That is why it is vital that businesses start with strong data and research and then execute flawlessly and decisively,” he added.

The chip shortfall, which began late last year, worsened as people stayed at home during the flu epidemic and demand for electronic gadgets increased, diverting chip supply to these devices.