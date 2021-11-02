Update on the Brian Laundrie case: Police admit he was ‘probably’ dead when the search began.

After his original autopsy was found inconclusive due to extensive decomposition, police in Florida concluded Brian Laundrie “probably” committed himself before his remains were recovered on Oct. 20 in Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

In the disappearance of his fiancee Gabby Petito, Laundrie was mentioned as a person of suspicion. When her body was discovered on Sept. 19 in Wyoming, her death was deemed a homicide by strangling, and Laundrie became the lead suspect in the investigation.

On September 17, Laundrie’s parents reported him missing, and police later revealed that they mistook Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, for him when they spotted Laundrie’s Mustang drive away on September 13 and return home two days later.

When the vehicle was spotted at the Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14, it was issued a citation. Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, believes the cops should have kept an eye on the vehicle to make sure Brian wasn’t behind the wheel.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison apologized for the mix-up, stating that the monitoring crew informed him that Laundrie was inside the home. “We now know that by the time we became the lead agency, Brian had already fled the house and was presumably dead out in the Carlton Reserve,” Garrison explained.

In June, Laundrie and Petito embarked on a cross-country road trip, documenting their journey on social media until their relationship fell apart and Laundrie went home alone. His remains were located among some of his personal things after he vanished into the Carlton Preserve.

Police positively identified the remains as Laundrie’s using dental records, but the body was too decomposed to provide any information about the cause of death. The remains of Laundrie will be submitted to an anthropologist for additional analysis. The results should be available by the end of November.