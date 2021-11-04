Update on Henry Ruggs: New Information on the Raiders’ WR Car Crash on the Night of the Raiders

More information about the tragic vehicle accident that resulted in NFL receiver Henry Ruggs’ DUI arrest is becoming available. According to reports, Ruggs was driving more than 110 mph over the speed limit just before the accident that killed one woman, and he refused to undergo a sobriety test when authorities arrived.

Ruggs’ vehicle was traveling at 156 mph two seconds before the incident, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman, and it was established that the automobile was traveling at 127 mph when the airbags deployed. Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog were killed when their Toyota Rav4 caught fire in the collision with Ruggs’ Corvette.

Ruggs was “argumentative and uncooperative” with cops on the scene, according to Bauman. Ruggs’ blood was drawn about two hours after the accident at the hospital.

According to KLAS, a CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, the investigating officer noted in the police report, “As I chatted with Ruggs, I requested if he would open his eyes.” “Ruggs refused to answer any questions or cooperate by opening his eyes at the moment.” Ruggs’ speech was slurred, according to the officer, and he was on his way home at the time of the incident. Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent, which was more than double the legal limit.

The 22-year-old spent the night at TopGolf Las Vegas with his girlfriend, who was also in the car at the time of the accident, before heading to a friend’s residence. According to social media videos, the couple was seen drinking mai tais.

Ruggs appeared in court Wednesday in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace. The Las Vegas Raiders released him hours after his arrest.