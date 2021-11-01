Update on Climate Change: A Look at Biden’s Plan for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

On Monday, when he met with international leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, President Biden announced his proposal for attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Biden’s plan aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton by 2030, lower clean energy costs, improve air and water quality, create thousands of good-paying union jobs, and invest in a clean energy economy fit for the twenty-first century. Biden’s targets include a 50% decrease in carbon emissions by 2030, a carbon-free power sector by 2035, and a net-zero economy by 2050.

President Biden on climate change: “If we work together, we can maintain the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.” President Biden: #COP26 pic.twitter.com/pFXjyEtZB4CLIAMTE CHANGE: #COP26 pic.twitter.com/pFXjyEtZB4CLIAMTE CHANGE: #COP26 pic.twitter.com/ “We’re also going to attempt to do our bit in assisting the rest of the world in taking action. We want to do more to assist countries around the world, particularly developing countries, in accelerating their transition to renewable energy.” pic.twitter.com/MixVDQcDo8 #COP26 “High energy prices only underline the critical need to diversify sources, double down on clean energy development, and adapt promising new clean energy technology,” says President Biden on climate change. pic.twitter.com/GRgy9jBHss #COP26 The White House has launched the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience to assist vulnerable countries in combating climate change (PREPARE). Beginning in 2024, the federal government can offer $3 billion in financial aid each year, making it the United States’ largest commitment to reducing global climate emissions.

The United States would endeavor to improve awareness of global climate concerns while also developing remedies to lessen climate change’s effects.

As part of his Build Back Better Plan, Biden has proposed investing $555 billion in helping the United States reduce its own climate emissions by constructing clean energy technology such as wind turbines and solar panels, providing clean energy rebates to consumers, making a record investment in clean U.S. manufacturing, establishing a new Climate Civilian Corps with 300,000 members, and advancing environmental justice through a Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator that will invest in projects.

[email protected] NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. https://t.co/NdCmaSkyq3 “Our investments and policies will turbocharge our economy, strengthen our society, and improve quality of life,” said Gina McCarthy, National Climate Advisor.

Parts of the economy, such as autos, will run on electricity under Biden’s plan. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.