Unvaccinated US travelers are prohibited in these four popular European countries.

In an effort to stem the spread of the COVID Delta variant, France said on Friday that it will no longer allow unvaccinated Americans to visit the country for vacation.

As COVID cases rise across the EU, the European country has joined Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands in prohibiting unvaccinated US tourists.

The ban on unvaccinated passengers in France will take effect on Sunday.

UPDATE ON TRAVEL For vaccinated tourists, there will be no change starting Sunday, however for non-vaccinated travelers, there will be: Evidence of a compelling motive for entering FR Negative PCR test (72 hours) or negative antigen test (48 hours) ️ Read https://t.co/H1AaxkKOe8 pic.twitter.com/qOI8NmtuSR 7-day self-isolation upon arrival

Unvaccinated Americans will be allowed to enter the nation for humanitarian reasons, but they must pass a COVID test. Upon arrival in France, they will also be obliged to self-isolate for seven days.

France imposed further travel restrictions after the EU removed the United States from its list of safe places to visit on August 30 due to a spike in COVID cases across the country.

As the Delta variation spreads, the number of COVID cases in the United States has increased rapidly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variation was responsible for 93 percent of all new viral cases in August.

Each country sets its own travel limitations, with the European Union just making recommendations.

Other EU nations have enacted their own travel restrictions, including as Sweden, which has banned all Americans regardless of vaccination status, and Italy, which requires documentation of a negative PCR or antigen COVID test 72 hours prior to travel regardless of vaccination status.

Greece, on the other hand, promises to welcome visitors regardless of their immunization status.