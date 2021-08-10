Universal Pre-K and Free Community College Are Part of the Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Bill.

Senate Democrats presented the outlines of their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package on Monday, with the goal of strengthening social programs, funding education and healthcare, and combating climate change.

President Joe Biden’s most ambitious proposals are included in the bill, including universal pre-kindergarten, two years of free community college, paid sick and family leave, Medicare expansion for dental, vision, and hearing, and an extension of tax breaks for children and some low-income employees.

Healthcare, housing, and job training would all see an increase in funding. The package is projected to be funded by higher taxes on high-income individuals and major enterprises. Taxes on those earning less than $400,000 per year would not be raised, according to Biden.

The $3.5 trillion Budget Resolution I'm introducing today will allow the Senate to proceed with a reconciliation package that will be the greatest significant piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, children, the sick, and the impoverished since FDR and the New Deal.

To pass the law, all 50 Democrats must vote yes, with Vice President Kamala Harris delivering the tie-breaking vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been working hard to enact both a reconciliation and a bipartisan package. The bipartisan approach is anticipated to receive a final vote this week, paving the way for the reconciliation deal.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that neither bill would be brought up for a vote in the House until both bills pass the Senate. Some Democrats in the House have stated that they will not support the bipartisan agreement until the reconciliation measure is passed.

“At its heart, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the twenty-first century and allowing more Americans to join it,” Schumer added.

“As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, I am happy to introduce a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, which we will soon be discussing, I hope tomorrow,” Sanders said from the Senate floor.

This is a budget resolution that allows the Senate to proceed with a reconciliation bill."

The objective is to “provide green cards to millions of immigrant workers and families” and “fund smart technology for safe and efficient borders for trade, travel, and migration,” according to a description of the budget resolution.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said, “For too many decades, Congress has ignored the concerns of the working class, the elderly, children, the ill, and the poor.”

