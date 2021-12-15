United Airlines will increase the number of flights to CES 2022 as the number of attendees grows.

With consumers eagerly anticipating the return of CES in person in 2022, United Airlines has announced the addition of 44 extra flights to and from Las Vegas in response to rising attendance.

Because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus, CES was changed to an all-digital show in 2021.

The show’s organizers announced in April that it will return to Las Vegas in 2022 for an in-person event.

“We’re ecstatic to be back in Las Vegas,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association. “We expect to see a lot of new and returning faces.” “The resurgence of in-person conferences and gatherings is a very good indication in the pandemic recovery,” United Airlines Senior Vice President of Domestic Planning Ankit Gupta said in a statement. “United is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this increase in demand.” The event’s organizers claim that the return to an in-person presentation will result in increased demand, therefore Gupta stressed that “business travel is on the rebound.”

According to Fox5, a local television station in Las Vegas, 15,000 people have registered for CES 2022, and more than 200 companies have secured a booth at the huge tech event.