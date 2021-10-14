United Airlines Expects a Travel Revival in 2022 and Will Increase International Flights.

United Airlines (UA) said on Thursday that in the spring of 2022, it will add new trans-Atlantic routes to its network.

In a news statement, Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of international network and alliances, said, “Given our huge expectations for a resurgence in travel to Europe for the summer, this is the appropriate time to use our outstanding global network in new, exciting ways.” “With our expansion, we’re bringing new, trendy areas that our consumers will adore, as well as adding more flights to historic, popular towns.” Amman, Jordan, Bergen, Norway, Azores, Portugal, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands will all get 10 new flights from United. The destinations, according to Quayle, are “difficult to get to.” United also said that it will increase flights to five key European cities: Berlin, Dublin, Milan, Munich, and Rome.

Bangalore, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Zurich, and Nice, France will all be served by the Chicago-based carrier, which was forced to cancel flights because of the epidemic.

Due to pandemic-related international travel limitations, U.S.-based airlines have mostly concentrated on local travel. The upcoming summer, according to United, might be the busiest ever for trans-Atlantic travel.

The Biden administration is anticipated to soften travel restrictions that have blocked certain European travelers from entering the United States.

United Airlines’ stock was trading at $48.10 at 11:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, up $0.20, or 0.44 percent.