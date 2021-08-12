Unemployment claims fell for a second month in a row as job openings reached new highs.

All signs point to an economic recovery, as initial unemployment claims fell for a second week in a row, despite a record number of firms looking for workers across the country.

According to the latest Labor Department report, initial jobless claims were 375,000 for the week ending August 7, down 12,000 from the prior week’s revised total of 387,000.

In an email Thursday, Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said, “Welcome improvement is evident with the fresh unemployment claims data, largely in line with expectations.” “Of course, new claims reflect recent job losses rather than the hiring rate in general. Newly unemployed people who want to work should have a good chance of finding work, a sort of employment safety net.”

The reduced unemployment insurance rate of 2.1 percent for the week ending July 31, down 0.1 percent from the previous week’s corrected rate, reflects the decline in claims.

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits was also lower for the week ending July 31. 2,817,487 of these insured unemployment claims were enrolled in state programs, down from 112,842 claims the week before. In state programs a year ago, 15,254,654 people were enrolled.

Unemployment benefits were received by 2,866,000 Americans, down 114,000 from the previous week and the lowest amount since March 14, 2020, when 1,770,000 people were unemployed.

Puerto Rico, Illinois, New Jersey, California, New York, and Connecticut had the highest unemployment insurance rates for the week ending July 24.

For the week ending July 31, the states with the highest first claims increases were Indiana, Georgia, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Illinois, while the states with the highest initial claims drops were Pennsylvania, Texas, and Michigan.

Alaska, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Texas are among the states that continue to provide extended unemployment benefits to unemployed employees.

For the week ending July 24, a total of 4,820,787 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and 3,852,569 claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation were reported in 48 states.

“Other signs of robust progress in the labor market include the unemployment rate dropping to 5.4 percent and consistent hiring reflected in payroll gains in June and July,” Hamrick added. “As if to emphasize the point, news of a record 10.1 million job opportunities in late June gives reason for optimism in the months ahead.”