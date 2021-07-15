Unemployment Claims are at a Pandemic-Era Low

The Labor Department stated Thursday that the latest weekly initial jobless claims report found a pandemic-era low, providing another another indicator that the US economy is steadily improving.

During the Fourth of July weekend, claims declined to 360,000 from 364,000. In the same time period, continuing claims fell from 3.47 million to 3.24 million.

Those receiving pandemic-related benefits have decreased from 14.66 million to 14.2 million as the country recovers from a one-and-a-half-year health catastrophe. Slow progress is still being made; just a year ago, the figure was 33.2 million.

Several states have ended enhanced benefits that had been in place since the beginning of the outbreak. Federal benefits are slated to expire in September, with economists predicting a surge in new workers returning to work.

Since February 2020, labor force participation has declined 2.7 percent, and the overall number of unemployed workers has increased by more than 3.7 million over the pre-pandemic level.

In addition, the employment index has risen from 20.6 percent to 29.5 percent of businesses indicating that they will hire additional workers. A forward-looking indicator has revealed a 43.9 percent increase in hiring since June, up 2.2 points.

According to the Fed’s “Beige Book,” economic conditions have been “moderate to robust” across the country, with business contacts “increasingly confident about the near-term prospects.”