Under the Democrats’ tax proposal, high earners in New York City and California will face a significant tax increase.

Under the latest House Democratic proposal, high earners in California and New York City would face a significant tax increase.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a 645-page tax plan on Friday that would boost the corporation rate to 26.5 percent as part of a roughly $3 trillion tax hike that they claim will cover the expenses of their $3.5 trillion spending package.

Individuals’ top rate will also increase to 39.6 percent, up from the 37 percent established in 2017.

According to Politico, a new 3% surtax on anyone earning more than $5 million would be included, as well as a capital gains tax increase to 28.8% from 23.8 percent.

If passed, these tax increases are expected to be felt most strongly by high-income taxpayers in New York City and California. According to CNBC, the current ideas could result in a 61.2 percent income tax rate for top earners in New York City. This figure does not just reflect an increase in federal taxes; it also takes into account state and local taxes.

For wealthy earners in New York City, the combined top marginal state and city tax rate is 14.8 percent.

Those earning more than $5 million per year in California pay a 16.8% income tax. Californians in the highest income groups would face a whopping 59.7% tax under the new Democratic tax plan.

The tax increases follow the 2017 tax reform, which abolished state and local tax deductions, which disproportionately impacted New York and California. Despite the consequences for the two states, Democratic lawmakers appear uninterested in restoring what many saw as a tax break for the wealthy.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has scoffed at the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget proposal. Manchin lamented a lack of urgency in passing such a bill on Sunday.

Democrats aim to pass the plan through the budget reconciliation procedure, which only requires a majority of votes in the Senate.