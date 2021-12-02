Under court orders, the Biden administration will restart Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

After a federal court overturned the president’s efforts to rescind the unpopular immigration legislation in August, the Biden administration will resume a Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

The strategy, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has “endemic weaknesses” and “unjustifiable human consequences.”

Asylum applicants are forced to wait in Mexico until their court hearing under the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP). During the Trump administration, tens of thousands of immigrants were apprehended and deported to Mexico, where they would wait months, if not years, to plead their cases in immigration hearings in the United States. Many migrants who were ordered back to Mexico, according to immigration activists, were subjected to violence and kidnappings while waiting for their court appearance in border cities. Since February, Human Rights First has documented 1,500 cases of rape, murder, torture, and kidnapping.

NEWS FLASH: According to US sources, the Biden administration has reached an agreement with Mexico to resume a Trump-era border policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in US immigration court. https://t.co/tCc2jN5pnFA As someone who arrived in this country alone at the age of 16, I understand that it is past time to fix our broken immigration system and reestablish America as a beacon of hope.

With Title 42, that can’t happen. This directive, which affects asylum seekers and circumvents immigration law, must be repealed by the Biden Administration.

The Mexican government is requesting that the United States expedite migrant cases, limit their time in Mexico, and give medical care, immunizations, and legal counsel to them. According to Biden, the United States will finish legal cases within six months of migrants returning to Mexico, enhance access to attorneys, exclude the elderly and disabled from the program, and offer immunizations and housing. The United States has assigned 22 immigration judges to the pending cases.

“We also believe in following the law, and that’s precisely what we’re doing, as there was a ruling that compelled us to move forward with implementation,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said of the president’s wish to stop the restrictive and hazardous immigration program.

According to Reuters, the resumption of MPP resulted in the arrest of 1.7 million people in the fiscal year 2021, which ended in September, and over two-thirds of migrants captured at the border were expelled under Title 42.

Biden has been chastised for keeping migrants in detention facilities, which he had promised to halt when Trump was chastised for splitting families.