Under Biden’s leadership, an ex-Obama FDA chief has been nominated to lead the agency.

After over a year under an acting administrator, the Biden administration has announced the nomination of Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Califf, who served as FDA Director during the Obama administration, has both agency expertise and concern for his post-government job in the private sector. However, inside the Democratic Party, his nomination has already been met with criticism.

President Joe Biden endorsed his pick, saying, “Dr. Robert Califf is one of the most accomplished clinical trialists in the country, anddd has the knowledge and expertise to lead the Food and Drug Administration during a critical time in our nation’s struggle to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic.”

President Biden issued a statement declaring his intention to propose Dr. Robert Califf for FDA Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/bmuxOj8jKl Under former President Barack Obama, Califf served as a deputy administrator and deputy commissioner of the FDA’s medical goods and tobacco office. He obtained direct experience working on the Cancer Moonshot Initiative with then-Vice President Joe Biden in this role.

Califf’s confirmation would provide the FDA a permanent leader at a time when the campaign against COVID-19 is still going strong. Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s outgoing acting administrator, has led the agency since January, when it completely authorized three COVID-19 vaccines, launched a nationwide booster shot campaign, and continued to reassure the public about the benefits of immunizations.

In comparison to confirmed counterparts like CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Woodcock lacked the weight to define FDA priorities or the impact in interagency or internal issues because she was just serving as an interim director.

Despite the fact that Califf brings a wealth of knowledge to the FDA, his nomination is already posing a threat to the Biden administration. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., issued a statement shortly after his nomination was announced, expressing his opposition to his candidacy due to his ties to the pharmaceutical business. Califf’s nomination, he said, is a “insult” to the families of those who have lost loved ones to opiate addiction.

“I’ve made it quite apparent that changing the FDA’s culture is crucial to stemming the tide of the opioid crisis. Instead, Dr. Califf’s nomination and his links to the pharmaceutical business lead us backwards rather than forwards,” Manchin stated.

Dr. Robert Califf’s nomination for FDA Commissioner is being opposed [email protected] JoeManchin, who cites his ties to the pharmaceutical industry: Manchin’s opposition: https://t.co/we4c1Yy3Y5 pic.twitter.com/YYLuItXviaManchin’s opposition: https://t.co/we4c1Yy3Y5 The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.