Two-thirds of parents agree that their children should be vaccinated, and that school vaccination requirements should be enforced.

Two-thirds of parents with children aged 5 to 11 plan to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 when it becomes available for this age group, according to a new poll.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project, which conducted the poll of 1,014 adults with children, wanted to find out how parents felt about getting their young children vaccinated. The United States government has not yet licensed a vaccination for children aged 5 to 11, but officials believe that it will be ready by the winter season.

According to the findings, 60% of parents support schools requiring proof of vaccination to attend in-person lessons. This concept has sparked debate across the country, with states differing on whether or not schools should enforce public health precautions such as masks or vaccinations for pupils. Several states are fighting in the courts to stop schools from enforcing these restrictions, citing resistance from parents who believe they should have the final say on their children’s health.

The study results reveal a wide range of factors and characteristics that parents evaluate when making vaccination decisions for their children.

It reveals a link between a parent’s vaccination status and their attitudes about vaccinating their children as one of the major variables. Only 30% of unvaccinated parents agreed that forcing children to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend classes in person is a good idea.

While 77 percent of parents stated they were “somewhat concerned” that their kid might contract COVID-19, 42 percent of vaccinated parents say they are “extremely concerned” that their child might contract COVID-19, compared to 29 percent of unvaccinated parents. This varied based on the age of their child, with 42% of parents of children under the age of 12 expressing significant anxiety compared to 32% of parents of teens aged 16 to 18.

Concerns were also split along racial and geographic lines.

Parents of color were more concerned about their children becoming infected with the virus than white parents. Only 32% of white parents and 49% of black parents ranked their concern as high, compared to 49% of black parents and 47% of Hispanic parents. COVID-19 was found to be disproportionately more prevalent in Black and Hispanic Americans throughout the epidemic. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.