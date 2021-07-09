Two Americans are among 17 people arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

According to the Associated Press, two men suspected of having dual US and Haitian citizenship have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The Haitian police have detained a total of 17 suspects. Six of them are former Colombian troops, while fifteen of them are Colombians.

Eight more individuals are being sought by Haitian authorities, according to Police Chief Leon Charles, and three others have been slain.

At a press conference, Charles stated, “We are going to bring them to justice.”

The two Haitian-Americans in custody are known to the US State Department. James Solages and Joseph Vincent were recognized as the two men. The youngest of the accused, Solages, is 35 years old.

“Whether the individuals were involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide will have to be examined by Haitian police,” Joanne Ou, the Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, stated.

The Colombian government was questioned about the six suspects in Haiti, two of whom were slain by Haitian cops. It was discovered that they were retired army personnel. Their true identities have not been revealed.

Witnesses in Port-au-Prince reported a crowd located two suspects hiding in the woods and seized them by their shirts and pants, pushing and slapping them.