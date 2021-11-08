Twitter Pounces On Ted Cruz After He Accuses Big Bird Of Spreading Government Propaganda.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, isn’t hesitant about pointing out and condemning what he considers to be government overreach or hyperliberalism. Cruz took to Twitter on Monday with a new target in mind: Big Bird.

Big Bird received a dosage of COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, according to a Twitter account for the popular “Sesame Street” muppet character, who said his “wing was a little painful” but was otherwise well. On the same day, CNN aired a segment called “ABCs of COVID Vaccines,” which included “Sesame Street” characters and was aimed at educating children about the vaccines.

Cruz was not having it. Soon after the CNN interview, the former presidential candidate retweeted Big Bird’s tweet, referring to it as “government propaganda…for your 5-year-old!” He didn’t stop there; by the end of the weekend, he had tweeted five more times about Big Bird.

Cruz, like many other Republican elected leaders, opposes vaccine mandates and has intentionally positioned himself as one of the administration’s harshest opponents. He and six other Republican senators voted against the certification of the November presidential election on Jan. 6, and he was chastised by members of his own party for fundraising emails sent during the pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol.

Cruz was chastised on Twitter for picking a confrontation with Big Bird. Many people pointed out that “Sesame Street” has promoted vaccinations among children. The show’s official account appeared to subtly reply to Cruz’s mockery by sharing a 1972 film of Big Bird receiving a measles vaccine.

“Big Bird may have only recently received his COVID-19 vaccine, but as several of you pointed out, he was already learning how to keep himself and his neighbors healthy a long time ago!” read a tweet from the official “Sesame Street” account.

Big Bird may have only recently received his COVID-19 vaccine, but, as several of you pointed out, he had been learning how to keep himself and his neighbors healthy for quite some time! Back in 1972, Dr. Marzullo lectures @BigBird about vaccines and gives him his measles shot. pic.twitter.com/voDs8x5vvt Comedian Seth McFarlane, the creator of the animated sitcoms “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” joined in the mockery of Cruz as well.

On Sunday, McFarlane tweeted, “No surprise Big Bird is smarter than Ted Cruz.”

On Sunday, McFarlane tweeted, "No surprise Big Bird is smarter than Ted Cruz."