Trump’s request to keep the documents from the 6th of January private was denied by the judge.

Former President Donald Trump’s bid to exclude papers related to his attempt to rig the 2020 presidential election from being revealed to the Jan. 6 Committee was refused by a court judge.

His efforts were “premature,” according to Judge Tanya Chutkan of the D.C. District Court, who wants to decide “expeditiously” in the matter. Chutkan is expected to make a decision by Friday on whether the records can be turned over to the House committee.

The judge is still doubtful that Trump will prevail in his case, in which he claims ownership of his data. Trump stated that if he loses, he will file an appeal.

Unless a higher court intervenes, the Archivists plan to release the records to the House Committee on Friday. The Jan. 6 Committee is looking into Trump’s role in a Capitol Hill brawl in an attempt to prevent the results from being certified, among other things.

A federal court has denied Trump's late-night attempt to prevent the National Archives from releasing damaging papers, call logs, texts, and emails to the January 6 Committee. Chakan appears to be leaning toward rejecting the request, questioning the legality of a former president claiming executive privilege over his papers while the current president and Congress oppose Trump. According to the National Archives, Trump is attempting to ban 750 papers out of 1,500 relating to his efforts to overturn the election.

Jesse Binall, Trump’s lawyer, stated that the case should be settled after a “thorough yet expeditious consideration,” not a “race against the clock.”

“President Trump requests that this Court rule on his Motion for a Preliminary Injunction and, if appropriate, this motion by Wednesday, November 10, 2021.” If no order is given by that time, the Plaintiff will construe the Court’s silence as a refusal and appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a filing.