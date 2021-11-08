Trump is unlikely to announce his bid for the White House in 2024 until after the midterm elections.

Former President Donald Trump said he’ll “probably” wait until the 2022 midterm elections to make a candidacy for the White House in 2024.

“I’m certainly thinking about it, and we’ll see,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “I believe a lot of people will be very happy, really, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the elections.”

Trump has previously hinted at a third presidential attempt but has yet to commit, stating that “a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made,” and that many potential candidates would not run if he entered the race early.

Trump’s aides have advised him to postpone a possible campaign announcement in order to avoid a huge turnout of anti-Trump Democratic voters in the midterm elections. To retake control of Congress, Republicans only need a net gain of five House seats and one Senate seat.

Former President Barack Obama has been doing rallies across the country, promoting Republican politicians like newly elected Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who stayed away from Trump during the campaign.

Trump, on the other hand, still has a lock on the Republican Party. Chris Wilson, a prominent Republican strategist, described Trump’s current actions as “not not campaigning for president.”

By speaking to large crowds and keeping in the public eye, Trump is doing all of the movements a future presidential contender would make, according to Wilson. Trump has a huge brand recognition and fundraising skills, raising between $1 and $2 million per week.

According to the Federal Elections Commission, the Trump campaign had $100 million in cash on hand in late July. In late September, the National Republican Senatorial Committee had less than $30 million in cash on hand, while the National Republican Congressional Committee had $65 million.

“It’s his for the taking if he wants the Republican candidacy,” said John J. Pitney, a political science professor at Claremont McKenna College.