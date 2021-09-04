Travelers may face higher airline and hotel prices as a result of the ‘trip stacking’ vacation trend.

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, more people are eager to travel after being trapped inside for a year.

Travelers, on the other hand, are taking efforts to ensure that they go on holiday, which has led in a new trend known as “trip stacking,” which is said to be driving up vacation expenses.

When a traveler arranges many journeys over the same period of time in case one is canceled due to the pandemic, this is known as “trip stacking.” As the vacation date approaches, the trend also allows passengers to choose whatever trip they are most comfortable taking.

While the trend is helpful for some tourists, it may cause others to perceive increased pricing while planning a trip, according to Tim Hentschel, CEO of travel technology business HotelPlanner.

“Travelers should also be aware that, unlike making three or four dinner reservations and then picking where you want to go based on hunger or convenience hours before,” he noted, trip stacking will raise pricing on flights and hotels for everyone.

“Unlike restaurants, hotels and airlines raise their prices as the number of people in the room rises.”

The “trip stacking” trend began in May and June, according to Misty Belles, managing director of Virtuoso, and coincided with the distribution of vaccinations and revised cancellation rules. She believes, however, that those policies will not last much longer.

“For the most part, cancellation rules have remained extremely flexible, allowing travelers to make their own decisions. However, once travel resumes in a more full-fledged manner, things may change,” she said.

While international travel is still rebounding, analysts predict that domestic and regional travel will boom in 2022.