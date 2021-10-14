Trailer, title, and release date for ‘Attack On Titan’ Season 4 Episode 76 are now available [spoilers].

While Eren Jaegar prepares to meet Marley, Magath seeks vengeance for Liberio. As the series nears its end, the first official trailer for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 2 highlights the dramatic action moments.

“Judgment” is the title of Season 4, Episode 76 of “Attack on Titan,” which will air on January 9, 2022. The episode is set to begin off where Part 1 left off, with Eren preparing to fight Marley.

Galliard’s botched effort to capture Eren is shown in the final moments of Episode 75 of the series. He did, however, manage to sever Eren’s legs.

Eren revealed his Titan form before he could assault again. Galliard, on the other hand, did his utmost to shield Gabi and Pieck from the falling rubble following Eren’s change.

A fleet of jets lead by Magath was heading for Eren near the close of the episode, indicating a big fight that would most certainly start in Episode 76.

Hajime Isayama, the original creator of the manga “Attack on Titan,” expressed his opinions on Season 4’s second half. The mangaka’s comments were translated by AoTWiki, a Twitter user.

The creator expressed excitement for the second half of the last season.

“Even in the original, it was a really tough drawing,” Isayama explained. “I’m sorry that MAPPA will have a hard time for many moments that the assistants had a hard time with, but I’m sorry.”

He also expressed interest in seeing the challenging scenes.

“It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment arrived at the beach, and the world has changed. Things are heating up as the Scout Regiment’s fate—and that of the people of Paradis—is finally determined. Eren, on the other hand, is nowhere to be found. Will he emerge before the war to end all conflicts breaks out between the Marleyans and the Eldians?” According to Funimation, the official synopsis for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 1 is as follows.

Yuuki Kaji portrays Eren Jaeger, Yui Ishikawa portrays Mikasa Ackermann, Yoshimasa Hosoya portrays Reiner Braun, Takehito Koyasu portrays Zeke, Marina Inoue portrays Armin Arlelt, Eiji Hanawa portrays Niccolo, Ayane Sakura portrays Gabi Braun, Hiro Shimono portrays Conny Springer, Hiroshi Kamiya portray