Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for the Hallmark Movie “The 27-Hour Day”

Summer Nights on Hallmark Channel continues to deliver fans new romance to make the summer months even more enticing. “The 27-Hour Day,” starring Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker, is the most recent addition to the programming block.

Fans will enjoy the film since it finally brings together two long-time Hallmark staples who, despite their long list of efforts for the network, have yet to star in something together.

Fans may remember Reeser from Hallmark Channel shows like “Christmas Under the Stars,” “All Summer Long,” “Love On the Menu,” “Season for Love,” and “Valentine Ever After,” as well as Hallmark Movies and Mysteries shows like “A Glenbrooke Christmas” and “A Bramble House Christmas.” Even if they haven’t seen all of her films, they will be familiar with Walker. On Hallmark Channel, recent titles include “Sweet Autumn,” “Merry & Bright,” “Bottled With Love,” “Love In Design,” “Wedding March 4,” “My Secret Valentine,” “Love Struck Café,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Love On Ice,” “A Dream of Christmas,” “Date With Love,” and “Appetite for Love.” He’s also appeared in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Christmas Tree Lane” and “Christmas On My Mind.”

So, what can fans anticipate from these two when they finally collaborate on a film? Given that this is a Hallmark Summer romance, there appears to be lots of fun, sun, and, of course, love in store.

“Lauren (Reeser) is a well-known developer and spokesperson for her wellness company, The 27-Hour Day. A synopsis for the film reads, “Her purpose is to deliver the greatest ideas and tactics to make life’s regular duties and activities more efficient.” “However, Lauren realized she might need to take a step back to gain some perspective after an important meeting with her business idol went poorly. Lauren, who has never had a vacation before, agrees to go to a mountain retreat.”

Lauren finds it difficult to acclimate to a world where she isn’t continuously connected to the outside world or thinking about work when she arrives to the retreat, where she meets others who are looking for answers, until she meets the property’s owner, Jack (Walker). With his own objectives in mind, he will be hesitant to welcome his new visitor.

However, when the two begin to spend time together, they discover something unexpected—which will cause problems as Lauren's time at the retreat draws to a close.