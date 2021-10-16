Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for the Hallmark Movie ‘Advice To Love By’

With the final new premiere of the event, Hallmark Channel’s Fall Harvest is coming to an end. “Advice to Love By,” starring Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell, is the last film of the 2021 festival.

The film will be a pleasure not just because it is the concluding film in the Fall Harvest festival, but also because it will be the first time Westbrook is introduced to Hallmark fans. Her role as Tabitha Tate on “Riverdale,” Adaku Eze on “The Resident,” Magnolia Barnard on “Insatiable,” Gabby Richards on “Awkward,” and Bree on “Glee” is her debut for the network. Fans would undoubtedly recognize Darnell from roles such as Charlie on “Shadowhunters” and Dr. Nate Hastings on “The Young and the Restless.” The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries flicks “All Yours” and “A Christmas Miracle,” as well as this year’s “A Winter Getaway” on Hallmark Channel, are among her previous Hallmark credits.

So, what will happen in the final installment of the Fall Harvest franchise?

A synopsis reads, “Nationally acclaimed ‘love advice’ author Kendall (Westbrook) suffers a professional setback with the release of her latest book.” “ She meets Nathan, a magazine journalist, at a book event (Darnell). Kendall is unaware that Nathan is her rival; he covertly writes the city’s most popular advice column under the moniker ‘The Dating Doc.'” The two rapidly develop an affinity for one other, but when they ponder a romance, they’ll use their own unique strategies to win the other over, even if it hurts their love prospects in the long term.

“When an unanticipated attraction between Kendall and Nathan blossoms into something more meaningful,” the synopsis adds, “both start adopting methods from their own playbooks in an effort to win the other over.” “Will the rival dating dynamos finally find love in each other’s arms?” “Advice To Love By” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. EDT.