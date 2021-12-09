Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Lifetime’s ‘A Fiancé For Christmas’

The premiere of “A Fiancé for Christmas,” starring Amanda Payton, Marie Osmond, and Adam Gregory, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will enjoy the film because it will likely be their first introduction to several of the cast members, as neither Payton nor Gregory have previously appeared in a Lifetime film. Payton is best known for her roles as Nina Rudolph on “Trial and Error,” Holly on “United States of Al,” and Dr. Alison Parfit on “Code 404.” Gregory is best known for his early role as Thomas Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” while Payton is best known for her roles as Nina Rudolph on “Trial and Error,” Holly on “United States of Al,” and Dr. Alison Parfit on “Code 404.” Marie Osmond, who also stars in the film, will be a more known figure, not just because of her long career, but also because she has previously been in Lifetime films such as “The Christmas Edition” and “The Road Home for Christmas.” So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Perpetually single Sawyer (Payton) creates a false wedding register, anticipating that a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy.” “However, she is too humiliated to disclose the truth when the registration is uncovered and the entire town gives her a surprise bridal shower.” Instead, she seeks a phony fiancé to assist her in navigating the lies and Christmas celebrations. However, as actual feelings develop between Sawyer and her phony fiancé, they may end up becoming the real deal.” “A Fiancé for Christmas” premieres on Lifetime on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.